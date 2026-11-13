Late day showers Saturday, rainy and chilly Sunday

25 EVENING WEATHER — Another weekend and another chance of rain. Tonight looks cool with increasing clouds and lows in the mid 40s.

Saturday, clouds will continue to increase across the area. Scattered showers will become more likely as we approach sunset and go into Saturday night.

Lows will fall into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Sunday, get ready for a rainy November day.

On and off rain will be likely throughout the day with temperatures steady in the 50s during the morning and slowly falling as a cold front slips south in the afternoon.

Drizzle and light rain look possible Sunday night into Monday morning. It will start off chilly Monday morning, with temperatures in the mid 40s.

The clouds will hold on through the afternoon hours Monday.

That means highs will likely stay in the 50s.

We will warm up into the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday and back in the 70s late next week.

Have a great weekend!

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