Last weekend of September...Hot

25 EVENING WEATHER — Guess what!? It's still hot, and it will stay hot this weekend. We may see a few more high clouds Saturday, keeping highs in the mid 90s. Sunday, it's back to the upper 90s with more sunshine and south to southeast winds at 5-15mph.

Next week, changes are likely, but we need to throw some caution into our forecast as this possible event unfolds this far out. A lot of folks are talking in absolutes with this system on social media. Here are the facts. We know something is likely going to change with a trough and Hurricane Polo's moisture moving our way. What we don't know is the exact track. This could have significant impacts across the state and for us here in Central Texas. A farther northwest track...we get lighter amounts of rain and it stays warmer. A track more over our part of the state...we get more of a heavy rain threat and cooler temperatures. This will be ironed out by early next week as we get closer to the event. I do think we will see some rain from this, but exact amounts are still iffy. I also am putting highs upper 80s to low 90s for now. Stay tuned! This should be an interesting system to forecast.

There is a hint that a stronger cold front could approach the area about nine to 11 days from now. This is a long way out, but it will be something else to watch as we head through next week!

Have a good weekend!

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