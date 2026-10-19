Last morning in the 40s this week. A warm-up is underway!

CENTRAL TEXAS — A chilly wake-up will turn to a warm, sunny afternoon. Monday should be our last morning in the 40s. Starting Tuesday, the lows should remain in the 50s all week. Winds will be relatively calm, so no worries about a wind-chill knocking down the feels-like temperature.

By the afternoon, we rise to the upper 70s today, then settle into the mid-80s through the week. High pressure is dominating our area, bringing clear and mostly sunny skies. Drier air remains through the weekend. This set-up, along with dew points in the 40s and 50s, will keep the feels-like temperature in line with the air temperature.

It is shaping up to be a beautiful, warm week, especially with the lack of humidity. It will be an excellent time for outdoor activities. We will stay slightly above average with our temperatures and will hang out mostly in the mid-80s as we warm up. The next opportunity for rain will come next week.

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