Last mild day before temperature spike

CENTRAL TEXAS — Central Texans can expect a quiet, warm afternoon with light humidity. High temperatures will return to the 80s. This kicks off a warming trend that will last into the weekend.

A shift in the winds to a southerly breeze will help kick up temps into the 80s today. As we move through the workweek, it will be slightly humid but nothing too overwhelming.

With temperatures spiking to the upper 80s starting Wednesday, the feels like temperature will likely hover in the low 90s during the hottest part of the day throughout the week. Once we end the workweek, the dew points rise and humidity increases, making for a muggy, hot weekend.

There is a very small opportunity for a couple light showers this weekend in central Texas, but that could easily disappear. The best chances for rain begin next week as a system makes its way into our area.

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