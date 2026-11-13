Last day in the 70s for a week. Enjoy!

It's Friday, and it's going to be beautiful and comfortable this afternoon. Waking up in the 40s is certainly a reminder it is November, but the cold air will warm to the 70s around Central Texas and the Brazos Valley. No rain is in this forecast for Friday, but some high clouds will begin to build later in the day. The morning lows will remain chilly in the 40s through most of next week as we move into a cooler trend this weekend.

Saturday afternoon will drop to the mid-60s with a 30% chance of rain coming later in the day. The rain will be light and primarily fall on the west side of I-35. If you want to plan outdoor activities, I recommend you choose Saturday because it will be significantly drier than Sunday.

On Sunday, there is a 60% chance of widespread rain across Central Texas and the Brazos Valley. The rain will be moderate to light, and heavy thunderstorms are not expected but can't be ruled out as a system makes its way through our area.

Temperatures drop behind the cold front this weekend, and highs may dip to the upper 50s for the first time this autumn on Monday. We could also see a few lingering showers on Monday. Then we slowly rebound and are back to the 70s late next week, with rain chances re-entering the forecast.

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