Lake water levels rise above storage capacity in parts of Central Texas

The Brazos River Authority tracks and shares information on reservoir levels through its BrazosBasinNOW web page.

The page shows several area bodies of water are above 100% storage capacity as of Thursday morning. The levels will continue to rise with rainfall.

5:30 a.m.



Lake Belton - 100%

Lake Proctor - 110% (8% increase)

Lake Whitney - 108%

Lake Aquilla - 129%

Lake Limestone - 105% (2% increase)

Lake Somerville - 104%

4:45 a.m.:

