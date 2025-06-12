Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Lake water levels rise above storage capacity in parts of Central Texas

Lake water levels on June 12
25 News
Lake water levels on June 12
Posted
and last updated

The Brazos River Authority tracks and shares information on reservoir levels through its BrazosBasinNOW web page.

The page shows several area bodies of water are above 100% storage capacity as of Thursday morning. The levels will continue to rise with rainfall.

5:30 a.m.

  • Lake Belton - 100%
  • Lake Proctor - 110% (8% increase)
  • Lake Whitney - 108%
  • Lake Aquilla - 129%
  • Lake Limestone - 105% (2% increase)
  • Lake Somerville - 104%

4:45 a.m.:

  • Lake Proctor - 102%
  • Lake Whitney - 108%
  • Lake Aquilla - 129%
  • Lake Limestone - 103%
  • Lake Somerville - 104%
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood