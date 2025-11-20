KEEPING YOU ADVISED: Heavy rain possible at times Thursday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Showers and storms will be likely today, especially in the afternoon and evening. Heavy rain will be possible with some along with gusty winds and small hail.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Showers and storms likely today.

Some may be strong with gusty winds and small hail.

Heavy rainfall the biggest threat with 1-3 inches possible.

Flooding may become an issue for the evening commute.

Good morning! We're waking up to a muggy start to the day. A few of us have experienced some showers and storms this morning, and more are expected to form through the day. While the severe weather threat is low, some storms may be strong with gusty winds and small hail. Activity is expected to ramp up after lunchtime and into the afternoon. A complex of showers and storms looks likely to come through by late afternoon into the evening. Any storms that are able to form will be capable of high rain rates. More storms could persist overnight into the morning and by the time it's all said and done, the majority of us will see 1-2 inches of rainfall. Areas that are able to cash in on multiple rounds will see some 3-4 inch rainfall totals.

Saturday looks quieter with highs in the mid 70s and a chilly morning. Another round of showers and storms arrives Sunday into Monday with heavy rain once again a possibility. Total rainfall through Monday could reach 4-5 inches when you count what we get in the next 24 hours.

A stronger cold front is set to arrive in time for Thanksgiving which could bring highs down into the 50s and the 60s! Stay tuned!

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

