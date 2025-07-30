KEEPING YOU ADVISED: First 100° day of the year possible Wednesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb near 100 thanks to drier air in place. Rain chances look to come in as we wind out the work week.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Highs may reach 100 in many neighborhoods today.

Drier air will keep feel-like numbers lower.

Weak cold front may bring rain chances to end the week.

Good morning! Today may be the day we finally do it as we could notch our first 100 degree day of the year in Central Texas. We're starting off the morning drier with dewpoints in the 50s and 60s. Drier air heats more efficiently, so we have a pretty good shot at reaching it. Many neighborhoods will do it. Tomorrow, expect more high cloud cover, which may be enough to keep us around 99. And then on Friday, a weak cold front will get close enough to provide lift for showers and storms. Highs should still reach the mid 90s. Expect small storm chances to linger into the weekend with highs staying in the low 90s thanks to the extra cloud cover and slightly cooler air.

Next week, high pressure takes over shooting us back closer to 100 once again!

Have a great Wednesday and stay cool!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather