Keeping an eye on the Tropics

CENTRAL TEXAS — Happy Wednesday! It looks hot and mainly dry with highs in the mid to upper 90s this afternoon but rain chances could come back around heading into the weekend.

We will be tracking a system in the Gulf that could bring more rain chances by the end of the week. As of now, Thursday will be mostly dry with isolated showers/storms possible. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 90s. We should see a better chance of scattered activity Friday afternoon into Saturday. This will keep highs in the low to mid 90s. Our rain chances will depend heavily on where this system tracks. A track to Central Texas or to the West could give us better rain chances. Stay tuned for updates!

Have a great day!

Bayne Froney

25 Weather

