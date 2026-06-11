Keep the water bottle handy as the heat index reaches 105°

CENTRAL TEXAS — Keep the water bottle handy if you will spending time outdoor this afternoon. With air temperatures reaching 95 degrees the heat index should sky rocket to around 105. This is typically the threshold for a heat advisory to be issued.

Conditions will remain ripe through the weekend for high humidity and feels-like temperatures around 103 to 106 degrees. If you are planning any outdoor activity this weekend, remember to stay hydrated and to limit exertion between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. if possible.

Saturday will be our dry weekend day but also our hottest. Rain will be arriving late on Sunday ahead of a welcome cold front. The front will make Monday and Tuesday are wettest days. It will also briefly drop temperatures to the upper 80s as we begin the work week. By Wednesday the rain should be wrapped up and temperatures will begin to climb back to the 90s.

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