It is a "turkey" of a morning outside as freezing temperatures hit Central Texas. Keep in mind that with morning temperatures in the 30s, the wind chill is making it feel like the upper 20s in west and northwest counties and below freezing in many areas. The freeze warning will last through 9 a.m. across the area. The good news is sunshine will be abundant this afternoon, and it will warm to the 50s. We have one more morning near freezing on Friday, then sunny skies will heat us to the 60s Friday afternoon.

On Saturday morning, we finally wake up in the 40s. Afternoon temperatures will skyrocket to the 70s, so the wind chill will no longer be a factor. However, the winds will kick up late Saturday ahead of a dry cold front. Expect gusts between 30 and 40 mph Saturday and Sunday. The front will not bring any rain, but it will kick back temperatures for a few days.

Sunday's high will hit the upper 60s. Monday morning we revisit the dreaded 30s but warm to the 60s in the afternoon and the winds calm down. We will stay above average with temperatures in the 60s and 70s as we kick off December next week. Rain remains out of the forecast for now.

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