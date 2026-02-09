It's Retro Weather. Back to the 80s!

A mild morning and a hot afternoon is on tap for Central Texans today. Skies will have high clouds mixed with sunshine and a southwest wind. That light wind will help funnel in warmer air. Expect high temperatures in the mid 80s.

A stable air mass has settled over our region bringing dry skies. The next chance for rain will be on Tuesday evening moving into Wednesday morning. The precipitation will be rather insignificant and only affect about 20% of the area.

The best rain chances show up late Friday and Saturday. So date night for Valentine's Day may require an umbrella. This week we will continue to see unseasonably higher temperatures. Most daytime temperatures will remain in the 70s, making for cool mornings and warm afternoon.