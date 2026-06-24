It's hot...it will stay hot

25 EVENING WEATHER — It's summertime in Central Texas! Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s through next week. It will feel like 100-105° each afternoon when you factor in the humidity. Rain chances will remain very low, but there could be a slight change to isolated activity as we get closer to the 4th of July.

Saharan dust from Africa continues to move across the Atlantic, into the Gulf and Texas. This will likely continue into early next week. Air quality will be in the moderate category with the dust around. The most significant dust plume may arrive by Monday or Tuesday of next week. 'Tis the season!

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