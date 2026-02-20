It's feeling like a normal February

CENTRAL TEXAS — Central Texans are on a temperature roller coaster. Conditions on Friday will supply nearly a 20 degree drop, making it feel more like a typical February, versus a pretend spring. Most of the morning lows dipped to the 40s and the highs will be in the mid 60s.

Two cold fronts are heading into Central Texas. Friday's front will be weaker. There may be trace amounts of rain in the Brazos valley but it will likely stay dry. Saturday's front will drop temperatures more significantly and winds will kick into high gear. Expect gusts up to 30 mph on Saturday. It will remain cold in the morning and cool in the afternoon through Monday. No rain is in the forecast through the weekend.

Once the work week kicks off temperatures will begin to climb back to above average. Highs will reach the 80s later in the week.

