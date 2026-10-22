It's fall, but spring-like weather continues into the weekend

CENTRAL TEXAS — It is fall, but it sure feels like springtime with these above-average temperatures. The cool, brisk mornings will continue for Central Texans and residents in the Brazos Valley through the weekend. This afternoon will be slightly warmer, with high temperatures in the mid-80s. Plenty of sunshine is on tap to make for a pleasant and warm weekend with light wind.

The weather pattern will change next week. More clouds will move in from the west on Monday. Along with an increase in cloud coverage, there are two weak cold fronts that will attempt to enter Central Texas next week. This could provide a little rain mid-week, and possibly again at the end of the week.

Temperatures have been running about five to seven degrees above the normal this week. These fronts should lower the temps closer to seasonal highs, putting us near the mid-70s next week.

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