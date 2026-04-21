It's a wet Tuesday, especially for the morning hours

CENTRAL TEXAS — Tuesday will be the wettest day of the week. Most of the rain will arrive in the morning hours for Waco as this sleepy system makes its way through Central Texas.

As we move into the day, rain chances decrease and spotty light showers will pass through. The western side of Central Texas such as San Saba and Lampasas have already seen more intensity in the early morning hours. San Saba rain totals have hit over an inch and a half since Monday.

The rate of precipitation will mostly be light to moderate for most areas central and east. This slow moving storm will travel west to east throughout the morning. Rain will decrease further in the afternoon and as we move into Wednesday. Rain chances take a further step back on Thursday and Friday, then increase to a few storms for the weekend.

Temperatures are on the climb. Morning lows will move from the 60s today, to the 70s on Wednesday. By Thursday temperatures warm to the 80s and remain there through the weekend. For now, severe weather is on the back seat but we will be keeping an eye on conditions later this week.

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