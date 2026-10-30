It's a wet Hallow's Eve!

CENTRAL TEXAS — Rain is in today's forecast on and off throughout the day. Cloud cover will remain heavy as the remnants of Tropical Storm Vance continue to move north, primarily over the west side of Texas. Most of the intensity from this post-tropical system will remain to the west of Central Texas. However, because we are in the eastern edge of the storm system, we will receive light to moderate rain today, with some scattered storms lingering into Saturday. Today's highs will stay in the low 70s and the evening will fall to the 60s.

I think most of our precipitation for Halloween will fall during the daytime hours, making for a better night for trick-or-treaters. Halloween temperatures in the late afternoon will fall to the low 70s, and dip to the upper 60s in the evening.

Central Texas and the Brazos Valley will dry out Sunday. Temperatures warm up and return to the 80s through Monday afternoon. A cold front arrives late Monday, bringing a few storms into Tuesday, which is election day. Temperatures will dip back toward seasonal norms in the mid-70s next week behind the front. By mid-week, it will feel like fall again with cool mornings and comfortable afternoons in the 70s.

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