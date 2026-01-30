It will be a chilly weekend

25 EVENING WEATHER — A cold front has cleared the area, and we should see a chilly weekend across Central Texas. Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the mid 20s. Winds will pick up out of the north at 10-20mph, so wind chills will drop into the teens in the morning. It will stay cold Saturday, even with sunshine across the area. Highs will be in the upper 30s and low 40s. Sunday will start off cold in the upper teens, but we should see southerly winds pick up out of the south into the the afternoon with highs in the mid 50s.

The warming trend continues into next week. Highs Monday and Tuesday look mild in the mid 60s. We may see a drop into the upper 50s to near 60° for highs Tuesday and Wednesday, but we are right back into the mid to upper 60s Friday into the weekend. There will be a slight chance of showers Tuesday into early Wednesday. Right now, rain chances look very low.

Have a great weekend!

Want this forecast delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for the daily forecast email newsletter here.