Isolated thunderstorms a possibility for Monday

A couple showers have managed to show up in the Brazos Valley today but that should be about all we see. Another clear night will be shaping up with lows in the mid-70s. Tomorrow, there is a slightly better chance of isolated storms here and there, mainly along and east of I-35. Nothing strong is expected, but some lightning and brief downpours may occur. We'll have highs in the mid-90s for Monday.

Tuesday and Wednesday will also have the chance for some scattered storms, with perhaps a few out the west this time. This will keep our temperatures in the mid-90s. On Thursday, isolated showers will be limited to the Brazos Valley. This will begin a run of daily highs in the upper-90s, which should last through the weekend. Things look dry during that time, but it's possible that we'll see a bit of rain return by next Monday.

