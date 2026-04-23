Isolated storms and humid conditions through the weekend

25 EVENING WEATHER — Welcome to a May-like environment here in April! It will be warm and humid Friday through the weekend. There will be plenty of instability for a few strong to severe storms, but there will also be quite a bit of capping over the area as well. This will bring us a low storm chance...but high severe chance...IF storms develop. The chances of this happening are low Friday through Sunday with storm chances at 20%. If a storm can break through the cap, then we would likely get a supercell capable of very large hail. Again, the chance of this is low over the next three days, but keep an eye to the sky between 4pm and 10pm each day. Other than that, it will be warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s to near 90° and lows near 70°.

Next week, we will keep the same pattern going. Isolated storms are possible Monday through Wednesday with highs in the low 90s Monday and mid to upper 80s Tuesday and Wednesday.

We may see storm chances increase a bit more by Thursday as a cold front moves into Central Texas. This will bring cooler and drier air into the region Friday through the next weekend. Highs behind the front will fall back into the 70s! This is still a week out, so until then it's warm and humid.

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