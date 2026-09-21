Isolated storms again Tuesday

25 EVENING WEATHER — Any storms out there will die off tonight with lows in the mid 70s. Tuesday, the heat dome will be situated farther west again, so we may see a few more isolated storms in the afternoon. Other than that, it will still be hot with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

The faucet shuts off all-together Wednesday through Saturday as the mercury climbs into the upper 90s each day. We may even pop a 100° reading here and there.

Isolated storms may return late this weekend into next week. There are some signs that there could be a bit of a pattern change by the middle to end of next week, but the models have teased us with that before. We will just have to wait and see. I would expect above normal temperatures through the end of September as of now.

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