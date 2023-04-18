Isolated Showers Through Wednesday

25 WEATHER — It has been a gray day across Central Texas. A few areas of drizzle and isolated showers will form tonight into Wednesday, but overall rain amounts should be very light. Temperatures will be on the mild side as we drop into the 60s tonight and rise into the upper 70s to near 80° Wednesday afternoon.

Better rain and storm chances will arrive by Thursday afternoon and evening. It does appear that we could see a few stronger storms with some hail and wind threat, but locally heavy rain may be the highest threat, which isn't a bad thing. Some folks could pick up 1-3 inches of rain where the main band sets up. Hopefully it will be in areas that didn't see as much rain last time!

Showers will continue Thursday night into Friday morning as a cold front dives across Central Texas. Rain will end from north to south during the day Friday with highs in the upper 70s. The weekend will bring cooler weather behind the front with highs near 70° Saturday and in the 60s Sunday.