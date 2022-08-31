Isolated showers over the next few days in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — Happy Wednesday!

A hot and humid afternoon ahead with highs in the upper 80s/low 90s. Both today and tomorrow will bring scattered showers and storms, and while not everyone will see rain, those that do could see a few heavy downpours.

Friday into the holiday weekend will bring more scattered showers and storms, but it won't be a washout. Keep those outdoor plans if you have them, just make sure you keep up with your local weather conditions. Highs will be in the low 90s for the most part as we head toward Labor Day.

Bayne Froney

25 Weather

