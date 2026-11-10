Isolated rain pockets and clouds linger today as we climb back to the 70s

A slightly less dismal and cloudy morning is on the weather ticket. A few isolated areas will receive light rain as the system to the south of us continues to dissipate. Chances for rain will mostly be in the a.m. hours, but a sprinkle or two cannot be ruled out later in the day. Clouds will remain but decrease as the day moves forward. This will allow us to climb back to the low 70s this afternoon.

For Veterans Day tomorrow, the sunshine returns with a mixture of clouds. It will be a nice day to plan something outside for the holiday as high temperatures hit the 80-degree mark. The Veterans Day parade gets underway at 11 a.m. on Wednesday in downtown Waco. Leave the umbrella at home because it should be dry, warm, and comfortable around lunchtime. Wednesday will be our hottest day of the week.

A weak front moves in later in the week and drops us down to the mid-70s. The next rain chances arrive late Saturday. We could see rain Sunday and lingering into Monday. Temperatures remain moderate and seasonal through the weekend.

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