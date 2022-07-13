Intense Heat Continues

CENTRAL TEXAS — Happy Wednesday! Another day, another afternoon in the triple digits. Highs will reach around 108 in some areas today with a Heat Advisory in place for almost all counties in Central Texas. While there is no excessive heat warning, still act like it and be sure to remember your heat safety tips.

Isolated storms will again be a possibility today and

a few more spotty storms will be possible on Thursday, which will be a bit cooler with a high of 103°. Still nothing that suggests a good chance of rain, though isolated storms could occur on Monday.

Have a great day and stay cool!

Bayne Froney

25 Weather

