Increased fire danger conditions on Sunday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Happy Sunday! Highs in the 70s with sunny skies but high winds will increase our fire danger along with dry conditions. A Red Flag Warning is in place for counties West of I-35.

But, we are focused on Monday. Right now, there is potential for some severe weather headed our way, but having said that, there are also a couple ways in which the storms could struggle.

Monday will start off with cloud cover and scattered showers. Those showers will be a huge factor in what we see later in the day. If the rain doesn't last too long, we should receive enough heating at the surface to provide a favorable environment for severe storms. Storms could develop out of the showers around midday, with the dryline also possibly developing another cluster of storms later in the afternoon, which would move through Central Texas and the Brazos Valley at a quick pace.

We could be looking at severe storms that could produce large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes. Stick with the 25 Weather team for the latest updates.

Bayne Froney

25 Weather

