Humidity Rises and Clouds Roll In for Friday the 13th

Central Texans are waking up to a much warmer morning. Not a bad start to the day on this Friday the 13th with morning lows in the 50s. This is certainly a warmer welcome than the 40s, which is what we've experienced the past two days. Temperatures will continue to rise and the humidity will skyrocket as the Valentine's Day storm creeps closer.

No rain is in the forecast today, but it will become cloudy as we move into the evening. The west side of central Texas will feel the main brunt of Saturday's rain in the late morning and early afternoon. Later in the day, the east side of I-35 will receive the more intense storms. Overall rainfall totals will likely be higher on the east and northeast side of Central Texas.

Models are mostly showing between a quarter to upwards of two inches of train. I believe we will see between a quarter and over an inch in most areas, and the northeast area near Corsicana receiving more. There is a low to marginal risk for severe weather. This will mostly be a high wind event.

High temperatures for Valentine's Day will linger around 70s degrees. There is a small opportunity for a scattered shower to pass through Sunday morning. Then Central Texas will dry out for the week.