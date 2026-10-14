Humidity hits another home run and the heat index returns to triple digits

CENTRAL TEXAS — Humidity is hitting home runs this week. With highs in the 90s, the feels-like temperatures will once again rise above 100 degrees this afternoon. The opportunity for a few afternoon storms is greater today as the sea breeze will kick up. Most of the storms will land in the Brazos Valley and east of I-35.

We have light at the end of the tunnel with regard to the heat and humidity. A cold front will enter our area Thursday overnight into Friday morning. This will drop temperatures a few degrees on Thursday, but will plummet significantly on Friday. Cooler, drier air moves in, making for a comfortable and pleasant weekend with lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s. Rain chances remain light, with no excessive rain expected from the front.

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