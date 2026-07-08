Humidity drops slightly, but temps remain high

CENTRAL TEXAS — Air temperatures creep closer to the triple digits today and tomorrow. The positive side is that dew points will take a temporary dive to the mid 60s in the afternoon. That will lower the heat index, therefore keeping feels like temperatures in the low 100s.

As we move closer to the weekend, moisture returns to the atmosphere and dew points rise. A bit of cloud cover will help to prevents air temperatures at bay. Clouds, the return of moisture and rain chances will help lower temperatures to the mid 90s this weekend.

I have a 30% chance of rain in the forecast for Saturday and 20% for Sunday, with a similar forecast for rain through Tuesday. These percentages could move up or down depending on the set up, but for now it looks like we could get some scattered showers in some areas of Central Texas and the Brazos Valley. However most of us will remain dry now through the weekend.

It will remain hot and humid this weekend, but won't be oppressive. Thanks to lower air temperatures this weekend, the feels-like temperature will continue to remain in the very low 100s. A light breeze kicks up heading in to the weekend which should also help us feel slightly cooler.

A plume of Saharan Dust is traveling west across the Atlantic. We will receive minor amounts as we move into the weekend. The heavier part of the plume will arrive on Tuesday.

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