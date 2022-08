CENTRAL TEXAS — Happy Saturday!

A muggy weekend ahead with slight rain and storm chances possible Saturday afternoon. Our highs will be in the mid to upper 90s both today and Sunday. More rain/storm chances on Sunday and through the rest of the week.

The best rain chances will be on Monday and Tuesday, with highs cooling down to the upper 80s! Rain chances will continue throughout the week and we could even see 5 or more inches of rain in some areas!

Have a great weekend!

Bayne Froney

25 Weather