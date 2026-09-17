Humid for now, then drier air drops the humidity this weekend

CENTRAL TEXAS — Triple digits remain in the forecast through the weekend. We are expecting to hit the 100 degree mark through Sunday. Today the humidity will push up the feels-like temperature to 104 but relief is around the corner. A plume of drier air moves into Central Texas and the Brazos Valley on Saturday, which will drop the heat index closer to the air temperature. It will remain hot, but feel a little more comfortable. With temperatures at 100 degrees, don't let the lower humidity fool you. Hydration and cooling off breaks are still very important as we continue through our scorching September.

Rain chances are minimal but possible in the Brazos valley this afternoon. The sea breeze has a good chance to bring in a few isolated storms in from the Gulf.

Next week a frontal boundary tries to make its way through Central Texas. This could bring us a little rain on Tuesday and drop the temperatures to the mid to upper 90s. Any relief would certainly be welcome. Even if we drop a few degrees due to the front, we will remain above average with temperatures. Typically our high is 91 degrees, so expect it to remain very hot.

Meanwhile, in the tropics, there is one disturbance east of Bermuda in the Atlantic Ocean. It has a 40% chance of development within the next two and seven days.

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