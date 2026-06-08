How many ways can you say "hot and humid" this week?

CENTRAL TEXAS — How many ways can you say hot? Well, starting today the heat and humidity begin to build over Central Texas. The morning clouds will slowly decrease, making way for some sunshine this afternoon. Today's high temperature will reach 91, but with dew points in the 70s, the feels-like temperature is expected to roll over 100 degrees this afternoon. This means staying hydrated is very important if you are working outside. If possible, it's best to limit outdoor activity between 2pm and 5pm. Unless of course you are playing in a pool.

We have a wee chance of some sprinkles in Central Texas and the Brazos Valley today. Then high pressure begins to settle in, and moisture from the gulf moves closer. Dew points rise to the mid 70s. This will set up dryer and sunnier conditions, which will allow for hotter temperatures and a skyrocketing heat index. Expect feels-like temperatures to hit the triple digits all week. By the end of the week they could be as high as 105. This could trigger a heat advisory, so we will be watching the heat index closer.

Rain chances are slim pickings this week. After a small chance of sprinkles in a few areas today, the best opportunity looks to be Sunday for returning wet weather. In the meantime, it's a short sleeve week with a perfect reason to jump in a pool.

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