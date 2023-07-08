Hot with slight chances of rain

25 WEATHER — It has been another hot and muggy day across Central Texas with temperatures all in the 90s. Tomorrow will be a similar day but some areas will be pushing triple digits. So, we will be in a heat advisory as heat index values will be anywhere from 105 to 111 degrees. Make sure you are taking care of yourself, drinking plenty of fluids and staying cool out there because the heat will be sticking around through the near future.

We will also see slight chances of a pop up shower or storm tomorrow afternoon and evening. We are not expecting severe weather. Just a little rain for some, not everyone will be getting rain but the potential is there.

A high pressure ridge is building back into the area and we are going to be experiencing hot conditions through at least the next 10 days. Temperatures will be in the 90s pushing triple digits.

Try to stay cool and remain weather ready!

Meteorologist Matthew Hidalgo

25 Weather