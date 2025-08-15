Hot weekend with isolated storms

25 EVENING WEATHER — We are looking at a hot weekend here in Central Texas. Tonight may bring a couple of isolated storms during the evening hours, but everything should die out after sunset. Lows will only fall into the upper 70s in the morning. Saturday and Sunday both look hot with highs in the mid to upper 90s. There could be an isolated storm or two Saturday and a slightly better chance east of I-35 Sunday. Make sure you stay cool and hydrated!

Next week will remain hot with highs in the mid to upper 90s Monday and Tuesday. A few isolated storms may occur, but better rain chances may arrive Wednesday into Thursday. This is when a weak cold front may slip into Central Texas. We will watch this potential closely since it could bring rain and slightly cooler temperatures to the region.

Have a great weekend!