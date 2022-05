CENTRAL TEXAS — Get ready for a hot Saturday! We should reach the mid 90s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Heading into Sunday for Mother's Day, we could be getting even warmer heading into the upper 90s. A few 100 degree temps could be possible West of I-35.

As we head into the work, more 90s and dry temperatures continue. We may have to wait a week or so before we see some more rain chances.

Stay hydrated and enjoy the weekend!

Bayne Froney

