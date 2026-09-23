Hot weather to continue into the weekend

25 EVENING WEATHER — The heat dome is right back over Central Texas, and it will likely stay here through early next week. That means any significant rain chances stay away, and highs will be hot in the upper 90s. That is about ten degrees above normal for this time of year. Lucky us!

Today's model runs are starting to show some potential changes to our pattern by the middle of next week. This is still a week out, so forecast changes are likely, but at least there is some hope that our heat dome may break down a bit. This would give us a chance to get some rain chances and cooler temperatures back into Central Texas. This is not a lock yet, but there are some signs of hope! Stay tuned...

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