Hot weather this week, as heat will feel like it's above 100 degrees

CENTRAL TEXAS — The last of the spotty showers and storms appeared to be leaving Central Texas alone. While the rain is away, that means temperatures will be on the rise this week. We even felt the difference today in Waco as the high temperature hit 93 degrees. And the forecast only gets hotter this week.

High temps will range between 90-95 degrees for Central Texas. This coupled with high humidity, dew points in the mid-70s, the heat index or feels like temperature will be around 100-105 degree each day this week. Thursday and Friday will be the hottest days and have the greatest chance of putting the heat index into the mid 100s or possibly close to 110°. For reference, when the heat index is above 105 for multiple days that tends to be the threshold to issue Heat Advisories. So it's looking likely this week, it's just a matter of seeing that heat index at 105 more consistently compared to recent readings.

I've left a few days at a 20% chance for pop-up showers for the Brazos Valley due to the ever present humidity and the potential for a sea breeze off the Gulf. But 20% is as high as I'll go for any given day. The region will largely experience calm and hot weather. Should any specific day have a better chance for storms, we'll adjust the forecast on a day-by-day basis.

- 25 Meteorologist Thomas Patrick

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