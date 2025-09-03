Hot weather expected Thursday and Friday

25 EVENING WEATHER — Summer will be in full effect Thursday and Friday. Tonight will feel good with drier air in place and clear skies. Lows will fall into the upper 60s Thursday morning. Thursday looks mostly sunny and hot! We are officially forecasting a high of 99°, but a few places may hit the 100° mark. High clouds will filter in Friday keeping us below 100°. With that said, it still looks hot ahead of a cold front with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

The cold front mentioned above will move into Central Texas Saturday. This may bisect the area with 80s north and 90s south. We may see an isolated storm or two, but most of Saturday looks dry at this point under mostly cloudy skies. Moisture from Lorena, a tropical system in the eastern Pacific, is likely to affect the area Sunday into Monday. This will increase rain chances and decrease temperatures into the lower 80s. Some of the rain could be heavy for parts of the area Sunday.

A warming trend is expected as our system lifts out Tuesday of next week. Highs will get back to the 90s Wednesday through Friday.