Hot Thursday before Friday's cold front

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the upper 90s this afternoon with feel-like numbers exceeding 100. A cold front arrives Friday bringing rain chances and cooler temperatures.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Hot today with highs in the upper 90s to near triple digits.

Humidity will make it feel like 100 to 105 during the peak heat of the day.

Cold front arrives tomorrow bringing changes for the weekend.

Cooler with off and on storm chances this weekend.

Good morning! We're waking up to a more muggy and warm start to the day with lows in the mid to upper 70s. A warm front has lifted to the north leaving us in this warm and muggy airmass. That's going to make a difference this afternoon as highs climb into the upper 90s to near triple digits. That means feel-like numbers will be above 100 in some spots. Be sure to stay hydrated today and limit time outside in the heat of the day.

Tomorrow is when changes come. A cold front will pass through at some point during the day. Ahead of the front, expect highs to climb into the mid 90s. As the front approaches and along it, we will see shower and storm chances increase. I don't expect completely widespread showers, but rather scattered showers and storms in the afternoon into the evening. Now, this won't cancel high school football, but you may have to fight some storms in the afternoon and potentially some delayed starts due to the threat of lightning. Activity looks to fade as we head further into the evening.

This weekend, behind the cooler airmass, we should see highs in the mid to upper 80s. Off and on shower chances will be around, with the best chances being during the heating of the day and also on Sunday as a stronger disturbances passes over. Again, I don't expect a wash out, but you'll have to keep an eye on the skies if you're out at any events this weekend. Rain totals will range from half an inch to more than an inch in some of the areas hit by heavier rain.

Rain chances should taper off a bit for Labor day as drier air works in. Next week looks quieter before another front during the second half of the week.

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather