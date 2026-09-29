Hot temps linger through Wednesday, then rain arrives and temps plummet

CENTRAL TEXAS — HEAT: Two more days of summer-like temperatures, then the big cool-down arrives. Today's high will hit the mid-90s with a feels-like temperature around 100 degrees and an occasional breeze. Wednesday will remain hot, humid, and breezy with more cloud cover ahead of an approaching cold front.

RAIN: The rain begins late Wednesday afternoon and evening. A flood watch will kick off at 4 p.m. for McLennan, Hill, Bosque, Hamilton, Mills, Coryell, Lampasas and San Saba Counties. It will last through Thursday afternoon. Central Texans can expect to see two to five inches of rain in those counties, with isolated areas receiving more. For the rest of Central Texas and the Brazos Valley, one to three inches are in the forecast, with isolated areas receiving more.

The heaviest rain will fall Thursday and linger into Friday. With abundant moisture in the air, rain chances will remain through the weekend; however, they will lessen. Central Texas and the Brazos Valley need rain. A moderate to severe drought is underway in the majority of our area. Let's just hope the flooding stays at bay.

COOL: The rain will begin cooling the air late Wednesday. The cold front will bring high temperatures down to the 80s beginning Thursday, and maybe even the 70s as we move into the weekend. Basically, we will change from above-average temperatures to below-average temperatures after the cold front. This will be a welcome change to kick off October. It will finally feel like fall...during fall.

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