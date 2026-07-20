Hot summer weather on the way

25 EVENING WEATHER — As of this past weekend, we have only hit 100° once this summer. That is about to change! Our summer heat dome will set up over Texas and grip the region into next week. We are also keeping an eye on the tropics. Bertha will likely be hatched in the Gulf over the next day or so. It is expected to move west, but most models have it weakening and moving south of Central Texas late this week. We will watch this closely, but only minimal impacts are expected.

Tonight will be nice with lows in the mid 70s. It will be mostly sunny Tuesday with highs just over 100° in the afternoon. Humidity levels will make it feel like 100-105°.

Wednesday is shaping up to be the hottest day of the week. Highs should soar above 100° in the 102-105° range. The humidity will make it feel like it's 105-110°.

Thursday and Friday, we should see temperatures come down just a hair with a few more clouds in place thanks to whatever tropical system forms in the Gulf. Highs will range from 99-101° across the region. These same highs should continue into the weekend.

Make sure you are staying hydrated throughout this heat event. Take cooling breaks when you can!

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