Hot start to the week

Heat Advisory until 9pm Tuesday
Posted at 7:12 AM, Jul 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-18 09:28:08-04

CENTRAL TEXAS — Happy Monday!

A heat advisory is in place for all of Central Texas and an Excessive Heat Warning is in place for San Saba County today through Tuesday at 9 pm.

We could see 107° on Monday, and around 106° to 107° on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Each day for the next week will be partly cloudy as the rain evades us.

We should be back to the low-100s for the weekend.

Looking out to ten days from now, it still appears that we'll be dealing with a mix of sun and clouds, without even a small chance of rain.

Have a great day and stay cool!

Bayne Froney
