Hot start to the week

CENTRAL TEXAS — Happy Monday!
A heat advisory is in place for all of Central Texas and an Excessive Heat Warning is in place for San Saba County today through Tuesday at 9 pm.
We could see 107° on Monday, and around 106° to 107° on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Each day for the next week will be partly cloudy as the rain evades us.
We should be back to the low-100s for the weekend.
Looking out to ten days from now, it still appears that we'll be dealing with a mix of sun and clouds, without even a small chance of rain.
Have a great day and stay cool!
Bayne Froney
25 Weather