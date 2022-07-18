Hot start to the week

CENTRAL TEXAS — Happy Monday!

A heat advisory is in place for all of Central Texas and an Excessive Heat Warning is in place for San Saba County today through Tuesday at 9 pm.

We could see 107° on Monday, and around 106° to 107° on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Each day for the next week will be partly cloudy as the rain evades us.

We should be back to the low-100s for the weekend.

Looking out to ten days from now, it still appears that we'll be dealing with a mix of sun and clouds, without even a small chance of rain.

Have a great day and stay cool!

Bayne Froney

25 Weather