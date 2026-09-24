Hot now...changes possible next week

25 EVENING WEATHER — It's still hot, and it will stay that way through early next week. Tonight should be a touch cooler with drier air in place. Lows should fall into the upper 60s and low 70s. Friday through Monday looks hot. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s with lows in the 70s. There could be a slight chance of a storm or two Sunday, but most areas will be dry.

Changes could be on the way by the middle of next week. The heat dome looks to break down Tuesday into Wednesday as a storm system moves in from the southwest US. This will bring a front into the area, with a chance for scattered showers and storms and cooler temperatures late Tuesday into early Thursday. Highs in the 80s sound great! Lows in the 60s do as well. Keep those positive thoughts going!

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