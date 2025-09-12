Hot late summer weekend ahead

25 EVENING WEATHER — The weekend has arrived and it looks like we may see a few more clouds across the region, especially Sunday. There is a very low chance of an isolated shower east of I-35, but those chances are only at 10%. Other than that, it's going to be hot with highs in the low to mid 90s. At least lows at nights will make it close to 70°.

Next week will remain hot with highs in the low to mid 90s each day. There could be a change in the pattern by the end of the month, but probably not until then!

Have a great weekend!