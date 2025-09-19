Hot last weekend of summer

25 EVENING WEATHER — Tonight look partly cloudy with lows in the low 70s. There could be a couple of stray storms across the northern half of the area into the evening hours, but most of us will likely be dry.

It's looking hot for the last official weekend of summer. Highs are expected to hit the mid 90s both Saturday and Sunday afternoons with lows in the low 70s. There could be an isolated storm or two around, but right now it appears rain chances will be less than 20%.

Next week's pattern has changed quiet a bit. Monday and Tuesday both look hot with highs in the mid 90s. Our weak front may move into the area by the middle of the week. This front will bring a slight chance of storms and slightly cooler temperatures into the upper 80s and low 90s for the middle to end of the week.

Have a great weekend!