Hot June weekend ahead

25 EVENING WEATHER — It looks like it will be a steamy June evening across the area. A few storms are possible, but all of the activity should die out after sunset. Lows will fall into the mid to upper 70s. Saturday looks plain hot! Highs will be in the mid 90s with heat index values getting around 105° in the afternoon. Stay hydrated and slap on the sunscreen! Not much will change Sunday, but there will be a slightly better chance for some isolated storms in the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 90s.

We will see some changes early next week! A weak summer cold front...yes, the correct meteorological jargon is cold front, not cool front...will move into the area. Temperatures will come down into the 80s Monday with a decent chance of scattered showers and storms as the front slowly pushes south. Some locally heavy rain looks possible, but the severe threat looks low right now. This rain could continue into Tuesday morning before ending from north to south Tuesday afternoon. Highs Tuesday will once again be in the 80s.

It's back to the 90s Wednesday through Friday next week...and likely beyond! Summer is really going to try and take hold, but it usually does in June.

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