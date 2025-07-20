Hot July week ahead

25 EVENING WEATHER — This week looks like a week where you would say we are in the dog days of summer. It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy each day with highs in the mid 90s Monday and Tuesday. Upper 90s are possible Wednesday through Friday. Lows each night should make it into the mid to upper 70s. The humidity won't help things out. It will feel like it's over 100° each afternoon. Make sure you stay hydrated and cool as much as possible!

There could be another tropical low form in the Gulf as we head toward next weekend. How much of that will get into Texas next weekend is a big question. Right now, slight storm chances and highs in the mid 90s could be possible. We will track this small change as we head through the week!