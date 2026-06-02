Hot & humid day, then cold front brings relief late this afternoon

CENTRAL TEXAS — Tuesday marks more hot and humid conditions for most of the day in Central Texas. Expect highs in the low 90s, with feels like temperatures in the upper 90s, and reaching 100 in the Brazos Valley.

The biggest change will arrive with a weak cold front in the late afternoon. This is a backdoor front, meaning it will arrive from in our northeastern counties first and travel southwest. The arrival for our northeast counties should fall in line with the afternoon commute, with some isolated storms appearing in the Brazos Valley. The latest model runs have expected rainfall between .25 to 1.25 inches spread sporadically across Central Texas. Considering we are in a deficit for rain by more than two-and-a-half inches, any rain is welcome.

The front will drop temperatures a few degrees on Wednesday, bringing the high down to about 89 degrees. It may not seem like much but it will decrease the feels-like temperature to the low 90s, versus the triple digits of Monday and Tuesday.

Rain chances remain on the lower side through the remainder of the week, but there is a chance for scattered showers every day. Not everyone will have rain, and most of the area will likely be more dry than wet. But the on-off showers will be a welcome addition to the heat. And the rain cooled air will help keep temperatures just below 90 degrees as move move toward the weekend.

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