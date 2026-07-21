Hot, Hot Week while Tropical Storm Bertha churns in the Gulf

CENTRAL TEXAS — Another sweltering day is on the weather ticket for Central Texas. A heat advisory has been expanded to include all counties in Central Texas except San Saba, Burnet and Williamson. These counties may not be included in the advisory but they will also experience very hot conditions. The Brazos Valley has also been added to the advisory.

Expect air temperatures in the low triple digits and feels like-temperatures around 105 degrees. Make sure you do not leave any kids or pets in your car even if you are running a very quick errand. Cars can turn deadly within minutes in this type of heat. This will be the hottest week so far this year.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Bertha has formed in the Gulf. The track of Bertha will move west at slow speeds, hugging the northern coastline of the Gulf. It will bring tropical storm force conditions to the coasts of Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana tonight and Wednesday. A tropical storm warning is in effect for those areas. Some flooding is possible in the Florida big Bend area to southern Louisiana.

The big questions for Central Texans is how will it effect our area. The cone of uncertainty has the remnants of the storm passing through Central Texas possibly by the end of the week. It is important to know that this storm will greatly weaken on Thursday as it leaves Louisiana. It should be downgraded to a Depression by then.

As Bertha continues to move west it will hit shear and the Texas coastline Friday, further weakening. By the time the remnants get to Central Texas it will likely be a low pressure system. At most it could make the area breezy with a little rain possible beginning Wednesday evening. I stress a little rain, as the models are not picking up on anything intense. We will not experience any tropical storm conditions. One this system hits the Texas coastline it will diminish even further with lack of fuel and the addition of land friction.

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