Hot, hazy and breezy afternoon

CENTRAL TEXAS — Happy Wednesday! Another afternoon with highs in the upper 90s! Highs will be around 100° for the rest of the week with lows in the mid to upper 70s. We will be just shy of heat advisory criteria, but still make sure you are staying hydrated and cool!

We may see a slight chance of showers and storms to the area, especially Saturday. Right now, it doesn't appear that this will be anything major. It still looks hot with highs in the upper 90s to near 100°.

More triple digits are expected as we head into next week!

Bayne Froney

25 Weather